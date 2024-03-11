A Nigerian woman has shared her recent experience at the airport while travelling from Abuja to London

A woman has narrated how some airport officials in Abuja added luggage that didn't belong to an elderly woman under her name after checking her in.

The woman identified as @godsowndaughterr on TikTok revealed that this happened on a British Airways flight from Abuja to London.

Nigerian woman shares experience at airport Photo credit: @godsowndaughterr/TikTok, NurPhoto/ Getty Images. Depicted persons at airport have no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Woman dishes warning to travellers

According to her, the elderly woman was travelling alone without assistance. When it was her turn for her luggage to be checked, she noticed that they ignored her and were attending to others but she kept her cool.

She revealed that she was with the elderly woman when they got to London and they waited for their luggage together.

When it arrived, the elderly woman took her three luggage but a man approached her claiming that she had more than three luggage.

The woman was sure that she boarded with three but he insisted that she had fourth luggage.

During the back-and-forth, she said that she told the elderly woman to bring out her boarding pass, and after checking her boarding pass, she realised the elderly woman had only three luggage.

The official still insisted that she had a fourth luggage. He brought out his phone and showed her an image of the tag of the fourth luggage.

The fourth luggage had just the woman’s surname and it was not added to her boarding pass.

The woman revealed that when the fourth luggage arrived, she realised that it was the luggage that the Abuja airport officials were attending to when it got to her turn.

She advised all travellers to be careful while travelling so they don't attach any luggage that doesn't belong to them to their name.

She captioned the video:

“This happened on Friday the 8th of March on a British Airways flight from Abuja to London.

"It's important that we educate our parents when they are travelling alone and require airport assistance.”

Reactions as woman shares experience at airport

Netizens who reacted in the comments section commended the woman for sharing her experience which became an eye-opener for them.

Lummie reacted:

“The owner of the load would have paid them for it but they will still decide to go through corners.”

@africantheatre said:

“I know someone who had a 'strange' experience also at Abuja airport - a bag appeared on her trolley, from nowhere. You need to be on the alert all the time, or else you could end up in real trouble.”

Pete de Great said:

“Well done sister. This is how ppl have been accused of drug trafficking for what they've no idea of.”

Ada Tims said:

“This is disheartening honestly. BA needs to hear this and put an end to this act amongst its ground staff.”

CHUKWUEZI NKIRU said:

“That's how somebody will just carry powder without knowing.”

Marvy marvel said:

“My mom is about to come for omugwo in Europe, she doesn't speak English. and it's going to be a connecting flight, I don't know how to go about it.”

Balsa commented:

“They tried to do me that I remember now, my bags were below the required kg, they wanted to link extra bags to my bags so it would balance my kilos. when I realised I told them to stop. eyes done open.”

Ohema reacted:

“This is scary actually.”

Obinwanne said:

“This is what that have put lots of people in trouble you are very tight cause this is very bad and dangerous.”

Fashion Frenzee said:

“Kai this is serious oo a very good eye opener.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng