A hardworking black lady has inspired netizens as she celebrates the first anniversary of her fast-rising brand

The young business owner runs a well-stocked mini-mart, a beauty shop, a snacks station, and a relaxation spot

Social media users rushed to the comments section to congratulate her with many tapping into her blessings

A resilient young lady who runs multiple businesses has celebrated the first anniversary of her brand.

The lady identified as @jewelabby_ke on TikTok inspired netizens with her celebration video.

Lady celebrates her growth in 1 year Photo credit: @jewelabbyke/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady shares brand's growth in one year

In a video, she jumped excitedly while showing off her store and how she opens for the day.

She started by putting up new stocks in her minimart and cleaning off the dust that had accumulated.

Afterwards, she brought the machines needed for popcorn, prepped and fried her potatoes, fried samosas, and packaged the popcorn.

The lady also went to her second shop, which was a beauty shop, cleaned it, and brought out some of the dresses she sold.

She showcased all the new products she had added to her business in the video which she captioned:

“Happy one year anniversary! Can you believe it's been a year already? I thank God so much for growth and each and every one of you for loving me and my business. Here's to many more!”

Reactions trail lady’s business expansion

Netizens were astonished by the growth of her business especially those that knew when she started.

Paihhh reacted:

“Hope your business is growing & all the boss. love your content. love & support from Malaysia.”

@am.cayte said:

“I watched you starting this business and I promised myself I'll start one too hapo kwa mtu wakuanza na yeye ndo ilipiga chenga congratulations CEO.”

Angela said:

“A CEO of not just one but few establishments, so proud of you.”

@wambui said:

“I love to see Young people in business am 24 and started my salon at 21 so far so good.”

B reacted:

“I've never felt so proud for a stranger wow! Your spirit seems soo aligned to all that God has in store for you wow your voice omg I'm soo happy for you.”

@missnjoki said:

“I'm older than you but I'm inspired.”

Bobby254 reacted:

“And they are scared of doing this juu ya community kuwa ashame. Show them that living your own doesn't cost you the shame, it cost you to have the courage of life.”

Ms mavahu said:

“So proud of you gal the sky is definitely the limit for you.”

Desy-lyn said:

“Hey girl how much capital do I need to start something like this.”

Mwangi Wa Kikuyu reacted:

“I've been here from the beginning. I've witnessed the growth. Lovely.”

Mwaniki! said:

“So so proud of you girl!!”

Watch the video below:

