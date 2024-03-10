A hardworking Nigerian lady who practices soilless farming came online to show people how she does it.

The lady, farmer Shulamite was spotted with a small container which had fluted pumpkin growing in it

She explained that one does not need to be a landlord or a land owner before becoming a farmer

A Nigerian lady says soilless farming if practised correctly, could become a source of income to feed one's family.

The lady known on TikTok as Farmer Shulamite maintains farms of different kinds of crops at home.

She said even without owning land, one could become a farmer by simply finding an alternative to soil.

She showed fresh fluted pumpkin leaves growing in a plastic container with nutrients under it.

Farmer Shulamite also highlighted the nutritional benefits of fluted pumpkin leaves, popularly called ugu.

She captioned the video:

"In every leaf of Ugu, there's a wealth of nutrition waiting to be embraced. From vitamins and minerals to protein and antioxidants, Ugu offers a holistic approach to well-being. As we celebrate the culinary richness of Nigerian traditions, let's also acknowledge the nutritional gem that is Ugu, contributing to a healthier and more vibrant lifestyle."

Reactions to video of a lady practising soilless farming

@shafiulawal941 said:

"How to get ugwu seed please?"

@oritee asked:

"Oh, my namesake. Are you one of Jehovah's witnesses?"

@Chukwudi Boris Nzogb said:

"I am interested in this farming."

@CHOICE19 said:

"That's good. But it's ugu not ugwu if you mean writing in Igbo language."

@Beans Rice said

"I think plant growth without natural soil will lack the complete nutrients for human regeneration. I disagree with soilless farming."

@omotara Taiwo asked:

"Where is your location? I am interested in soilless planting."

Source: Legit.ng