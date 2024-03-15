A lady has cried out online after preparing variety of meals for her family only to be disappointed by power outage

The woman revealed that she waited for 72 hours for the light to be restored before warming the food

While sharing the video, she pleaded with viewers to know if anyone would be interested in buying any plate from her

A Nigerian lady has painfully revealed how the sudden lack of electricity in her area affected her.

The lady identified on as @danieljanet57 showcased the large quantity of food she prepared for her family in a video.

Nigerian lady shattered over power failure Photo credit: @danieljanet57/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady cries out over power outage

She revealed that she had waited 72 hours after preparing the food but there was no light to freeze it.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The lady tearfully decided to warm the food to stop it from spoiling, which would result to food wastage.

Sharing the video of the foods that ranged from vegetable soup, egusi, stew, bitter leaf soup, cabbage sauce, beans, she asked any of her viewers interested in buying the food to send her a direct message.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady laments over power outage

The comments section was filled with reactions of netizens who blamed her for cooking such amount of food and depending only on electricity.

@pearladiance_ reacted:

“How can you cook this much and not have a gen in Nigeria.”

@amina_minaah said:

“I'm sure she doesn't think people will buy with this video, covers on the floor? With your hands cleaning the sweat? May God replenish your loss o, go and do eba for your neighbors.”

@_michael101 said:

“She can rely on Nepa only in ABA.”

@_kingral commented:

“Even minister of power they go up and down with power bank.”

@iamprincessblaq reacted:

“How would you trust nepa without gen.”

@peaceyinny reacted:

“Na Cotonou this kind of business fit thrive.”

@accessories4all_ng1 said:

“Your freezer no block like stone, you go cook this kin plenty food. Sorry.”

@diaryoftitigold said:

“Every comment is sleeping and facing the same direction! What happened to the government providing 24hours electricity for the country? Isn't that supposed to be the question? If a govt official in charge of electricity stumbles on this comment section, how would they think they are doing anything wrong? They would also be asking the woman why she didn't get a Gen. Have people now adapted to suffering?Seeing it as the normal way of life in Nigeria?Something as basic as electricity is nowhere to be found and people are shouting Nigeria is the Giant of Africa. Abi Giant of suffering.”

Businesswoman cries out over power outage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a business owner who was based in Owerri has shared how the 14-day power blackout in Imo state had a brutal impact on her business.

The woman identified as @zinnysfarmandseafood who sells frozen food items lamented that despite spending a substantial amount on fuel, some of her goods were damaged due to the lack of electricity.

Source: Legit.ng