International Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua has sparked massive reactions on social media with his recent comments after his knockout victory against former MMA fighter Francis Ngannou.

Anthony Joshua's victory speech after defeating Francis Ngannou has got people talking for completely ignoring his Nigerian fans.

Anthony Joshua's victory speech sparks reactions online for snubbing his Nigerian fan base. Photo credit: @anthonyjoshua

After the fight, Anthony Joshua spoke about his next fight and if he was ready to enter the ring in a face-off against Tyson Fury.

He turned down the question and instead used that opportunity to thank his fans for supporting him.

Anthony Joshua thanks Cameroonians snubs Nigerians

In his post-fight interview, the former world heavyweight champion snubbed his Nigerian fans, and it has got people talking.

While giving his victory speech, Anthony Joshua thanked his UK, Cameroonian, and Saudi Arabian fans but snubbed his Nigerian supporters.

He even gave a special shoutout to his supporters in Watford, but none for Nigerians.

Watch the viral clip below:

Nigerians react to Anthony Joshua's victory speech

Here are some of the comments that trailed Anthony Joshua's post:

@og.tega:

"Which one be “snubs Nigerians” ? Una pay for him training session?"

@olayeni02:

"Well, considering how some Nigerians treated Iwobi, he might have learned that most Nigerians only celebrate and support you when you are winning."

king_jozef:

"Nigerians camped at his page and trolled him till he had to even remove the Nigerian flag from his profile. Let the man be , he is giving honor to who deserves it .. We don’t."

@uchysky:

"As it should be. Nigerians don’t appreciate their own."

@djbign:

"The same Naija wey laugh am do meme when in lose that year… Dey play…"

@mayorsoj:

"I like the fact that he knows Nigerians are not supporting him."

@raymoney833:

"You want him to appreciate because he is from . A country that forget about you when you’re no longer on the timeline. It’s not possible I like the way he snubbed the country though. Big up AJ."

@_adejoe_:

"If this is intentional he shouldn’t worry. The next fight we ain’t having his back and den go dey beat am like person wey thief."

