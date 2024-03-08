The winning streak of a Nigerian man seems to be on a bull run as he has pocketed millions on sports betting in less than two days

The man, Kenny Blaze, had earlier pocketed N102 million after staking N4.5 million on a bet on Bet9ja

Kenny has announced that he has now won another N60 million after staking N1.7 million on Sportybet

A Nigerian punter has won multiple millions on sports betting within 48 hours of taking risks on betting platforms.

The lucky punter, Kenny Blaze, staked N4.5 million on Bet9ja, and he won N102 million overnight.

In another streak of luck, Kenny has won N60 million on a different betting platform, Sportybet.

In a post he made on X, Kenny shared a screenshot of his Sportybet dashboard, indicating he had staked N1.7 million.

His multiple lucky outing in the betting world has attracted many people to his X account as they congratulate him.

Kenny has even done a giveaway, gifting Pooja N500,000 to celebrate his successful winning streak.

See his post below:

Reactions as man wins N60 million Sportybet

@kingbettingtipz said:

"With the wey sapa hold me na to unfollow you remain before I go thief because since last year I just dey see 60m...60m."

@MizBee30 commented:

"Some people are just blessed. Because how? Congratulations boss. More wins!"

@Jerrylinz0 said:

"Omoo you and @_spiriituaL don add juju to this thing. I want to be like you guys when I grow up."

@Ashabul_Jannaah commented:

"Cheers to your win. Bravo on your successful wager! May each win be a stepping stone to even greater success in the future."

@abbycorners said:

"Congratulations, more wins. When I grow up I want to be like you."

@Gangster999man said:

"You make these winnings look so easy."

@savinuch_ said:

"Banger!!!!! Congratulations king!!!"

@Megzycruise said:

"This grace is undeniable!"

Lady narrates how betting ruined her life

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a woman revealed she was introduced to betting by a friend.

Despite spending as much as N50,000 on a game, she said she never won any game.

She indicated that betting is not good for the youth and advised subtly that it should be avoided.

