A Nigerian lady stood up for the late Herbert Wigwe when a man questioned his contributions to the poor before his death

She tweeted that Herbert had spearheaded many programmes that aimed to support the less privileged as the GMD of Access Bank

She defended him because she knew the impact that the former Access Bank CEO had made on both the rich and the poor in the society

A brave Nigerian lady came to the rescue of the late Herbert Wigwe, a renowned philanthropist and banker, when a man challenged his legacy of helping the poor before he passed away.

She swiftly responded with a tweet that highlighted the various initiatives that Herbert had launched and supported to empower the less privileged in the country as the Group Managing Director of Access Bank.

The lady outlined where he supported the poor. Photo credit: @mschimezie/X

Source: Twitter

She, @mschimezie, spoke up for him because she was well-informed about the positive difference that the former Access Bank CEO had created on the lives of both the wealthy and the needy in the society.

A man had earlier tweeted:

“For me ooo, I only hear about what he did for his fellow rich and mighty. What did he do for the poor, masses, and community. No one has mentioned it.”

Her response:

“It is only with Herbert Wigwe that I saw an individual achieving an economic trickle-down effect for a huge population. Access Bank under him funded and supported a lot of corporate social responsibility activities that had real impact in poor communities, outside bank jobs.”

See the X post below:

