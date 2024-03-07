A Nigerian man ventured into the street to interview cement sellers on how they were coping with the fluctuating cement prices

A curious Nigerian man decided to venture into the busy street to interview some of the cement sellers on how they were coping with the constant changes in cement prices.

He wanted to find out how they managed their business and what challenges they faced in the market. He encountered a middle-aged cement seller, Arise News reported.

He approached him and asked him about his price per bag of cement. The seller stated that his price was N9000 per bag and that he had not changed it since he started selling cement.

He said that he had previously fixed his price based on the cost of transportation and other expenses. He revealed that he only made a meagre profit of N200 on each bag of cement he sold.

When the interviewer pressed him for the reason why he did not adjust his price according to the market fluctuations, he explained that it was because of the high cost of transportation that he had to incur to get the cement from the factory.

Cement seller fears going to the market

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian businessman who deals in cement disclosed his dilemma on X about whether to order a full truckload of cement from his supplier or wait for the market price to stabilise.

He explained that he got a tempting offer of 7900 naira per bag of cement, which was lower than the current retail price, but he was hesitant to accept it.

As shared by @sirjarus, he was worried that the price of cement might drop further in the coming days, as it had been fluctuating a lot in the past few weeks.

