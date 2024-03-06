A lady who did not know that she was on a live radio program mentioned the names of the men in her life

The lady's fiance had sent a gift to the radio station and asked them to call the lady and give it to her if she could correctly tell who sent it

Unfortunately for her, she mentioned the names of other men and failed to mention her fiance, who sent the gift

A lady unknowingly exposed herself after a radio presenter called her during a live program.

Apparently, the lady has more than one man in her life, and she mentioned them during the phone conversation, not knowing she was live on air.

The lady was not aware she was live on radio. Photo credit: Getty Images/Tim Robberts and Natatravel. Lady's photo is used for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

During the live program on Citi Hub FM, the presenter called the lady in question and told her of a gift waiting for her.

She said there was a spa session booked for the lady, but she would only be able to redeem it if she correctly guessed the lover who sent it.

The lady mentioned the names of three men, but the presenter told her she was wrong. She specifically said one of them was her boyfriend.

In the end, the present mentioned Tony, who the lady had failed to even include in her list.

When she was asked who Tony was to her, she said Tony was her fiance. Some people have concluded that she was cheating on her fiance. The video was reposted on X by @asemota.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady expenses herself on live radio

@IamEriOluwa said:

"Just imagine. Tony used his hard-earned money to order a national embarrassment on a radio station."

@PrinceofSydney said:

"I was shocked chief, fiancé name didn’t come up at all."

@ponaimo said:

"I think the OAP is a very terrible person. Ethics of the profession ensures full disclosure before letting someone spill her guts on air. You’re not at confession for goodness sake."

@Isaac_OIT said:

"Omoooo. The fiancé isn't even in the first 3 options."

Lady says men should be allowed to cheat

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a lady said a man can't be eating only one type of food, highlighting the need for a change sometimes.

Drawing from that example, the woman maintained that all men were the same and were bound to cheat on their wives.

She, therefore, called on her fellow women not to divorce their husbands because they were cheating on them.

Source: Legit.ng