A young man who was unable to do a job at the same time his client paid him for it has shared the painful aftermath

According to him, the work now felt like he was doing it for free because he had already spent the money he was paid

The young man revealed that it took him months to do the job because other artisans were also working there

A Nigerian man has lamented online after procrastinating a job which he was paid to do months ago.

The man identified on TikTok as @bominteriordecors, revealed that he was paid in full for the job but was unable to carry it out.

Man regrets postponing job he was paid for Photo credit: @bominteriordecors/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man laments after lavishing payment for job

However, months later, he was finally ready to do the job but he no longer had the motivation to do so.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to the interior decorator, it felt like his services were free because he had already spent the money and wasn't expecting any other payment.

When asked why he didn't do the job when he was paid, he revealed that many artisans were working and his job was meant to be the last.

He said:

“The reason is because basically, my work is the last. They were doing the breaking, Electricals, paintings, many artisans were working and my job is the last one.”

Reactions as man laments over late job

The video sparked reactions from netizens who could relate to his situation.

@oluyinkaaa said:

“I will stop paying artisans fully prior to service dates henceforth.”

I'm viola said:

“Na why I Dey pay half, half when u finish. Make energy still dey.”

@zintoziright said:

“Eish, we actually don't even take deposits anymore for the clients we know. The money feels more that way.”

Bobzero18 commented:

“My carpenter neva bring my kitchen cabinets since December because I run am full payment.”

Oohjustin said:

“Me waiting to be paid for a job I did months ago.”

Jnr reacted:

“You collect money abi you no collect?”

Lady_Shirley EE said:

“I always feel robbed And job deposit is sweet.”

Sarambara said:

“Client pay unfont wahala, client no pay still wahala. Humans and complain sha!!”

Deel said:

“Werey don chop the money finish.”

Watch the video below:

55-year-old unemployed man laments over hardship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 55-year-old Nigerian man expressed displeasure over the state of the economy and how unemployment had become the order of the day.

He said he went about begging to feed his family. The man, who said he had been jobless for two years, added that Nigerians did not experience the current level of hardship when ex-presidents Goodluck Jonathan and Olusegun Obasanjo were in power.

Source: Legit.ng