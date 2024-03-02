"Okrika Has Done It Again": Nigerian Lady Buys Brand New Generator, Freezer With Thrift Business
- A Nigerian lady has impressed netizens on social media after showing off her new freezer and a new generator
- According to the hardworking lady, she was able to buy the freezer and generator with the proceeds from her thrift business
- Netizens who watched the clip congratulated the lady in the comments section and prayed to also attain success
PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!
A young entrepreneur has celebrated her win on social media after purchasing a brand new freezer and generator.
The lady identified as @celebrity_thrift_quin unveiled her new properties in a video with a huge smile on her face.
Thrift vendor flaunts new freezer and generator
According to the business lady, she was able to afford such luxury properties by selling thrift wear and items.
"It is more lucrative": Nigerian lady who studied law for 5 years dumps certificate, becomes pap seller
She could not hide her excitement in the inspiring video as she unboxed them one after the other.
She captioned the video:
"Okirika has done it again. Congratulations 2 me it's a freezer and generator for me."
Reactions as thrift vendor buys freezer and generator
The lady received congratulatory messages from netizens for acquiring expensive properties.
MãryJaÑe reacted:
“Congratulations. Pls, how much is d refrigerator.”
Okwy baba electronics said:
“I deal on electronics oo.”
Stanley Bilion reacted:
“That gen can't empower the freezer but congrats.”
Micky Blaze said:
“Congratulations.”
@tees_luxury said:
“Congratulations dear I pray my business will do same for me more winning to you.”
Arizona reacted:
“Congrats nwa.”
Gabriel Chukwuemeka said:
“Congratulations Chelsea.”
@ladycee said:
“Congratulations baby.”
BIG DES said:
“Congratulations dear.”
Watch the video below:
Hardworking 20-year-old lady builds house
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful Nigerian lady has achieved her dream of building a house and becoming a landlady at a young age.
The lady posed in front of the finished building with her family as she held a title document. In a TikTok video shared by her sister (@everythinglabam0), the lady even walked around the compound to show her happiness.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng