A Nigerian lady has impressed netizens on social media after showing off her new freezer and a new generator

According to the hardworking lady, she was able to buy the freezer and generator with the proceeds from her thrift business

Netizens who watched the clip congratulated the lady in the comments section and prayed to also attain success

A young entrepreneur has celebrated her win on social media after purchasing a brand new freezer and generator.

The lady identified as @celebrity_thrift_quin unveiled her new properties in a video with a huge smile on her face.

Thrift vendor flaunts brand new generator and freezer Photo credit: @celebritythriftquin/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Thrift vendor flaunts new freezer and generator

According to the business lady, she was able to afford such luxury properties by selling thrift wear and items.

She could not hide her excitement in the inspiring video as she unboxed them one after the other.

She captioned the video:

"Okirika has done it again. Congratulations 2 me it's a freezer and generator for me."

Reactions as thrift vendor buys freezer and generator

The lady received congratulatory messages from netizens for acquiring expensive properties.

MãryJaÑe reacted:

“Congratulations. Pls, how much is d refrigerator.”

Okwy baba electronics said:

“I deal on electronics oo.”

Stanley Bilion reacted:

“That gen can't empower the freezer but congrats.”

Micky Blaze said:

“Congratulations.”

@tees_luxury said:

“Congratulations dear I pray my business will do same for me more winning to you.”

Arizona reacted:

“Congrats nwa.”

Gabriel Chukwuemeka said:

“Congratulations Chelsea.”

@ladycee said:

“Congratulations baby.”

BIG DES said:

“Congratulations dear.”

Watch the video below:

Hardworking 20-year-old lady builds house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful Nigerian lady has achieved her dream of building a house and becoming a landlady at a young age.

The lady posed in front of the finished building with her family as she held a title document. In a TikTok video shared by her sister (@everythinglabam0), the lady even walked around the compound to show her happiness.

Source: Legit.ng