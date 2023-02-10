Nigeria’s most popular generating set, Tiger TG1550/1580 generator sells for N100,000

The generator, which sold for less than N10,000 9 years ago reveals the effect of inflation on the Nigerian economy

The revelation comes as Nigeria is named Africa’s net importer of petrol and diesel generator

Recently, findings show that Nigeria’s budget petrol generator, known locally as Tiger or ‘I better pass my neighbour’ has hit the N100,000 mark.

Rising from less than N10,000 in less than a decade, the ubiquitous petrol-generating set has grown above its best-selling proposition, which made it the most popular and sought-after generating set in Nigeria.

Nigeria named the highest importer of Generators as prices increase Credit: Anadolu Agency / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The increasing price of generators indicates inflation in Nigeria

The skyrocketing price of the generating set reveals the effect of hyperinflation in Nigeria amid foreign exchange rate scarcity and volatility.

BusinessDay reports that small retail store owners, barbers, and other small businesses are feeling the squeeze of the escalating price of petrol generators in Nigeria, where the electricity supply is abysmal.

A recent SME survey by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) states that electricity is responsible for the highest cost of operations, followed by rent and capital costs.

A survey by a retailer shows that the Tiger TG1550/1580 generator sells for N110,000.

A 1.1 KVA petrol generator sells for N109,000 at Sumec Plaza in Apapa.

According to a report by Access Energy Institute, a German-based energy think-tank, the small generator market is projected to increase by three per cent annually to 2030 due to a burgeoning population and economy.

Demand for generator to increase

The report said demand for the product will increase by eight million units by 2030.

Nigeria is the highest generator importer

The report comes as Nigeria is named the highest importer of petrol and diesel generators in Africa by the International Renewable Energy Agency.

The agency disclosed that Nigeria’s on-grid generation is dominated by natural gas power stations at 86 per cent and large hydropower plants at 14 per cent.

The report said:

“While the Nigerian power sector continues to struggle, poor financing remains the key bottleneck to lack of progress. The Nigerian power sector will require substantially more investment to achieve a constant power supply.

Top 10 African countries with good electricity

Source: Legit.ng