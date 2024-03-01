A video of a young-looking mother and her beautiful daughter dancing at home has been making waves online

The proud mother who is currently expecting another child vibed happily in the clip with her eight-year-old daughter

Some mothers stormed the comments section of the video to reveal that they also gave birth at a young age

A beautiful 22-year-old woman has revealed how people often mistake her daughter for her younger sister.

The young lady identified as @callme_karol on TikTok said that she gave birth to her daughter after getting into a relationship at an early age.

Mother dances happily with daughter

In a viral video, the mother who is currently pregnant again showed off her dance moves alongside her eight-year-old daughter.

She captioned the video:

“I got pregnant at a young age, now my daughter looks like my little sister. I'm 22 and she 8. People close to me know that she is my daughter and not my little sister.”

Netizens react as mum dances with daughter

Reactions have trailed the video of the young woman whose daughter could easily pass for her younger sister.

SPICEYAU said:

“Same here daughter is 18 I'm 30.”

Prettymercy said:

“Same here am 30 my daughter is 15 and am so proud cause I took care of her myself.”

Hephzibah William said:

“I'm 20 and my daughter is 18.”

@user4915246307574 reacted:

“Am 32 and my daughter 18 years.”

Rebecca O said:

“Same here I will be 25 on April and my son's 10.”

@zenithkulankwa reacted:

“She looks order maybe 13.”

@its_Juanitaxx said:

“Me thinking they were sister.”

Mwabi Chikuse reacted:

“What 14??”

Yvonne reacted:

“Same here my son is 11 I'm 25 people don't believe.”

@favorite said:

“Wow that's amazing.”

Olly reacted:

“Your daughter is tall o.”

@charitychiremba said:

“That's me and my baby girl.”

Young-looking mum dances with her daughters

