A TikTok video of a mother-in-law who refused a shoe bought for her in abroad went viral

The daughter-in-law, who posted the clip, said her friend had purchased it for her, but the elderly woman turned it down

The mother said she could spend the money on more useful things, and it would be very helpful when she went back to Nigeria

A hilarious TikTok video of a mother-in-law who rejected a shoe that her friend bought for her from abroad has gained a lot of attention online.

The daughter-in-law, who shared the video on her account, explained that her friend decided to get a nice shoe for her mother-in-law as a gift.

The woman said she would have sold the shoe and buy the one of 1k. Photo credit: @nuella_new_account/TikTok

However, when the elderly woman received the shoe, she was not impressed by it and asked how much it cost, as shared by @nuella_new_account.

The daughter-in-law said it was 10 pounds, which is equivalent to about 20,000 naira. The mother-in-law was shocked by the price and refused to accept the shoe, saying that it was too expensive and unnecessary.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Vee's kitchen said:

“My mum came to visit,I shopped for her, she kept asking for price and I lied to her,she said that's why you're my daughter,you can price well well.”

Nurse Ella wrote:

“2 na me find trouble, she now ask me price if everything 2. If your mum later find out eeh.”

Mr lzed commented:

“These our mothers sef.”

Debisco:

“Grandma ooo.”

The Sought-After:

“I Don laff taya..mama Don convert am to NAIRA...make una hail Mummy Aba.”

Mermaid:

“That's a Business woman right there.”

EnergyRecords:

“That's mother's for you.”

Claudilicious_Claudy:

“I buy things for my mum, and don't tell her the price& who one settle this issue bayi.”

Nurse Ella:

“Na mistake I make ooh! And now she has told me that before I buy anythingI should tell her the price ooh!”

Source: Legit.ng