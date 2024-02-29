Popular Nollywood actor Deyemi Okanlawon and BBNaija star Venita have sparked a buzz on social media over a viral video

A clip made the rounds showing the two public figures in a bathtub while acting in a steamy movie scene

The video sparked a series of mixed reactions from netizens with many of them wondering what it’s like to be married to a celebrity

Top Nigerian actor Deyemi Okanlawon’s recent interaction with BBNaija star Venita Akpofure, has sparked a series of reactions on social media.

A video made the rounds online from the movie star’s new film where he acted out a steamy scene with Venita.

Video of Deyemi Okanlawon and Venita in bathtub trends. Photos: @deyemitheactor, @veezeebaybeh

In the clip, the two public figures were seen together having a conversation in a bathtub while acting in the All Is Fair In Love movie.

See the clip below:

Reactions trail video of Deyemi Okanlawon and Venita

The video of Venita and Deyemi Okanlawon frolicking in a bathtub soon caught the attention of Nigerians after it went viral online. Several netizens could not hide their surprise and some of them wondered how partners of celebrities cope.

Read some of their comments below:

naija_rich_kids:

“Those of you dating or married to actors how una dey manage? The Lord is your strength.”

Lorah_irez:

“He Don chop clean mouth, a man knows what he wants from day one .”

Ella_of_troy:

“You people that marry actors Dey try ooo…. So I will be watching another woman touch my man upandan.”

lyndzynora:

“I just want to find out something, are they really inside the bathtub unclad? abi is it film trick? ”

faith_anammah:

“Omo I no fit marry actorI go just de faint.”

iizzyyprince:

“Venita hot sha.. Na say her character alone in bbn don turn her from beautiful Saskay to Patience Ozokwo in our eyes.”

Tukooldegreat:

“Dem go soon beat this Deyemi for Lagos! No enter Obalende bros, dem dey wait for you! Heartbreak giver.”

Makiie_:

“Deyemi has been feeling himself lately gym effect .”

_kur.dy:

“Now I need a Yoruba demon cos I wanna get hurt.”

Deyemi proposes to wife on 10th wedding anniversary

The Nollywood star melted many hearts on the internet as he renewed his wedding vows with his beloved wife, Damilola Okanlawon.

Deyemi hosted a gathering of family and friends to mark their 10 years of marriage with another proposal for his wife.

The video shared on Deyemi’s social media captured the moment he captivated his wife with charming words of promise for their union so far.

