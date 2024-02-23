A TikTok video of a Nigerian lecturer who works overseas showing his joy when his student nailed a question has gone viral

The lecturer heard the foreign student’s answer and, seeing that she was spot on, he did a reverse dance move

He then confirmed that the student had correctly answered his question, and the class applauded her excitedly

A captivating video of a Nigerian lecturer, who has a teaching career abroad, expressing his delight when his student answered a tough question correctly has attracted thousands of views on TikTok,

The lecturer, who was teaching a complex topic, listened attentively to the foreign student’s response and, realizing that she had given a flawless answer, he celebrated by doing a reverse dance move that amused the clas.

He was thrilled by the answer. Photo credit: @chidimmaike21/Tiktok

Source: TikTok

He then praised the student for her excellent performance and confirmed that she had nailed his question with accuracy and clarity.

In a video shared by @chidimmaike21, the rest of the students joined him in clapping and cheering for her achievement.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

User9107988039358 said:

“You know why this very funny you guys don't even know why you are clapping.”

Latifathequeen reacted:

“Oluwanisola, one professor just come my mind.”

Mercury wrote:

“He enjoys what he's doing.”

Nana Maiyaki:

“He did a little dancy dance.”

Jsh Bey:

“Love to see it.”

Oyinda:

“Why does that look like Ola.”

The1:

“Mma how far?”

