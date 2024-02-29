A young mother has shared an emotional video of her baby boy crying uncontrollably after sighting her brother

The mother revealed that her baby doesn't allow her brother to carry him and whenever he sees him, he starts crying

The video shared on TikTok sparked lots of hilarious reactions from netizens who commented on it

A Nigerian mother has shared a video confirming the strained relationship between her brother and her little son.

The woman identified as @mercy_morah on TikTok revealed that the presence of her brother always makes her baby cry.

Baby cries uncontrollably after seeing uncle Photo credit: @mercy_morah/TikTok.

Baby in tears after sighting uncle

In the viral video, the woman carried her baby in one hand and immediately after her brother appeared, her baby began to cry.

She lamented that whenever her baby sees her brother or whenever he attempts to carry him, he will always cry.

She captioned the video:

“POV: Your son is scared of his uncle. He doesn't let him carry or let alone see him from afar.”

Reactions as baby expresses fear for uncle

The video sparked lots of reactions from netizens.

@queenamie08 said:

“Babies sha.”

Queen reacted:

“Abeg the baby need to cry ooo as I see the uncle fear grip me.”

Presh reacted:

“Even me sef I became scared when I saw him lets cry together baby.”

Sophia Odochi said:

“And the baby was like which kind uncle be this.”

Naomi commented:

“My niece is also scared of me too.”

@teefah_ reacted:

“Me sef scared of his uncle.”

Self made wumiffr reacted:

“Even me I got scared.”

@starberry said:

“So funny I remember when my child was scared of my hubby uncle, but now she is no more scared.”

Watch the video below:

