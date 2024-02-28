A WhatsApp screenshot showcasing the conversation between a lady and her ex-boyfriend has gone viral

Barely three days after their breakup, the man already fixed his wedding with another lady and this came as a shock to his ex

The heartbroken lady recounted how her ex-boyfriend made her believe that his wife-to-be was his aunt’s daughter

A heartbroken lady has cried out online after her heart was shattered to pieces by a man she loved.

She shared WhatsApp screenshots showcasing the painful conversation between her and her ex-boyfriend following their breakup.

Lady finds out her ex was getting married Photo credit: @miriamhayford0/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady finds out ex was getting married

In the chat shared on TikTok by @miriamhayford0, the lady questioned her ex after discovering that he was getting married to another girl.

According to the lady, they had only broken up three days ago only to find out that he was getting married by the weekend.

She also lamented that the man had lied to her about his relationship with the lady he was getting married to.

The heartbroken lady recounted when they were still together and her ex introduced the lady as his aunt’s daughter.

The man kept acting irritated all through the conversation, reiterating that they were no longer in a relationship and he didn't owe her any explanation.

Reactions as lady leaks chats with ex

The WhatsApp screenshot sparked lots of reactions from netizens.

OBAAKU reacted:

“This is my story oo I went to church three days time just to find out he's getting married that Sunday herrrr Bernard that name ahhh well.”

@twinkle star said:

“I am yet to recover from the breakfast I was served, I cry (every day, but I leave vengeance for God, I won't curse him!”

JAE reacted:

“Hope u didn't bend too much for Bernard because this one weak me.”

@presHyy reacted:

“You get mind dey trust Adam!”

@big Bella said:

“Trust men on your own risk.”

@no.08000 said:

“And there is me dating Bernard.”

@angelalunga980 reacted:

“The way the story unfolded with the background music. It's giving…This gender will show u flames.”

Meliez4 said:

“Who else is enjoying de song.”

Abigail Asare said:

“Father Bernard has done his thing.”

See the post below:

Lady ends things with her first love

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady identified as Chocodera on TikTok has cried out after ending things with the love of her life. In a video, she revealed that they had dated for about eight years, but she didn't feel happy in the relationship.

According to her, she decided to quit the relationship and she is happy about it because "some relationships will never lead to something no matter the love." Chocodera further expressed gratitude to God for direction because she made up her mind to end it after undergoing prayer and fasting sessions.

She claimed that love is blind and she is happy to break up with her first love after eight years. In the video, she wept inconsolably while pouring out her heart. She also mentioned that it is better to walk away, no matter the pain, because there are brighter days ahead. In her words: "It's not easy for me to breakup up with him after 8 years. Kai love they said is really blind. Thank God I really have to end it after some praying and fasting."

Source: Legit.ng