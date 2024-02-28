An elated Nigerian mother has shared a lovely video of her daughter who has a very curly hair

The mother stated that she and her husband were both Africans who never expected their baby to have such hair texture

Some netizens in the comments disagreed with her video, explaining that babies are usually born with curly hair

A young mother has shared a video on social media showing off her baby’s beautiful hair texture.

The woman identified as @mamaa_ritaa on TikTok happily stated that her baby was born with curly hair.

Nigerian baby with curly hair trends Photo credit: @mamaa_rita/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady shows off baby's with curly hair

According to the proud mother, she and her husband were Africans and this fact made her in awe of her baby’s curly hair.

She reiterated via the video that her baby’s curly hair gives her so much joy and happiness.

She captioned the clip:

“POV: When you're both African but your kid has foreign hair. What better joy?”

Reactions trail video of baby's curly hair

The video sparked mixed reactions in the comments section.

Amara reacted:

“Someone educate me, don't all baby hair come out with a placenta perm?”

@madee said:

“Not my son maintaining his placenta hair as u call it to date], 8yrs and counting.”

@deerah001 said:

“The hair go still strong later.”

ThabileM01 said:

“My son was like this . Now his hair is African.”

Dawn said:

“Chomi what's foreign hair cos me and all my sibling had that kind of hair when we were born??”

Imanuela Roberts said:

“What better joy?”

@eze kiel said:

“I'm 21 and my hair is still like that my friends call me fulani.”

@temidayoarike said:

“I have curly hair like white people, but I hate it ehn if I make hair after 3 hours de hair don rough start to Dey loose.”

@varokthegreat said:

“Talk truth.”

Watch the video below:

