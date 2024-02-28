A generous lady's donation of 1.6 trillion naira to pay for students' tuition fees sparked emotional reactions

Dr. Ruth Gotemann, the widow of a billionaire Wall Street investor, made the generous gesture to the students of Albert Einstein University

The video showed the students' joy and gratitude as they learned that their N51 million tuition fees had been fully paid

An incredible video went viral on social media, capturing the emotional reactions of students who received a life-changing donation from a generous woman.

The woman, Dr. Ruth Gotemann, had lost her husband, a billionaire Wall Street investor, and decided to honour his memory by donating 1.6 trillion naira to pay for the tuition fees of the students at Albert Einstein University.

The student reacted emotionally to the donation. Photo credit: @MetroUK

The video showed the students' faces as they heard the amazing news that their N51 million tuition fees for each year of study had been fully covered by the philanthropist.

As shared by MetroUK he students could not contain their joy and gratitude as they hugged each other, cried, and thanked Dr. Gotemann for her kindness and generosity.

Watch the video below:

