A Nigerian lady who deliberately visited her former boyfriend’s rice factory and bought a lot went viral online

She revealed that the factory workers did not know that they had broken up and treated her well

In the video, she displayed more than 10 bags of rice that they had packed for her and she took it home

A Nigerian lady who intentionally ended up at her ex-boyfriend’s rice factory and got a a lot of rice became an internet sensation.

She explained that the employees at the factory were unaware that their relationship had ended.

The lady was super excited as she bought the rice. Photo credit: @nunu.elixir/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In the video shared by @nunu.elixir, she showed off the huge pile of rice bags thatshe had bought. She showed that there were at least 10 bags of rice, each weighing 25 kilograms.

Watch the video below:

Netizens reacts to the lady who bought rice

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Kelah said:

“3 Dangote -1 erimus, that's nunu.”

Nunu wrote:

“God Abeg o, nunu that does not have Range Rover.”

Haretahh commented:

“These sandals need to breathe Nunu.”

AUze Usman:

“Nunu bestie please I want half bag.”

@call_me_precious:

“You leave person wey dey sell rice.”

Eplies:

“So focused on seeing Nunu's pretty smile.”

Benedicta:

“Ahhh nunu why did you leave somebody that's selling rice.”

Charlesdprimordial:

“Your ex get factory and you left with this number of bags of rice and dem no arrest you and the workers.”

