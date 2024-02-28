A beautiful lady with an extended forehead shared a video on TikTok after she made a new hair

She braided her hair all back, and this further exposed her big forehead in a way that made her look very unique

After she shared the video, some TikTok users rushed to the comment section to post their reactions

A lady blessed with an extended forehead has gone viral after she posted a video on TikTok.

The beautiful lady, @ucshalom7, recently plaited her hair all back, and she shared a video of it for her followers to see.

The lady has been admired by many of her fans. Photo credit: TikTok/@ucshalom7.

Source: TikTok

Immediately her followers saw the short clip, they noticed the uniqueness of her forehead.

The all back hair helped to further bring out the forehead in its fullness. Her followers described her in different terms.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

However, many of them agreed that she was a beautiful woman and that she was uniquely built with a different kind of head.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of lady with big forehead

@OLUWA MAYOWA. said:

"Tegwolo sister."

@Playmaker said:

"Tegwolo champion of Warri."

@Ola Moore said:

"Where are you heading too?"

@Thinny remarked:

"Immediately I saw this pretty video I HEADED to the comment section."

@Egypt said:

"If you nod person ehnn, it's gone."

@yobegoddess commented:

"Mama Tegwolo. Why fine pass your pikin?"

@Abraham basit said:

"Once God just rest like this, angels go just dey do experiments."

@ELVIS➖DON commented:

"Ignore the insults, dear always look up ahead."

@SONN said:

"You killed the trend baby, you deserve heady's award."

@oyelamibalqees said:

"No dey do all back again abeg."

@Tested said:

"Naah you are ahead of us."

@Jeanette said:

"Where are you heading to dear?"

@Matthew Eguavoen commented:

"I don’t know you, but I can tell you are ahead of your peers."

Men rush lady who made all back hairstyle

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady said all back hairstyle was her new flex because many men looked at her when she recently stepped out with it.

The lady who posted a video on TikTok said it appears a lot of men like women who braid their hair all back.

A lot of people who saw the video agreed with her and said men actually like simple hairstyles instead of complicated weavon.

Source: Legit.ng