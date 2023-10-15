A lady said all back hairstyle is her new flex because many men looked at her when she recently stepped out with it

A lady said a lot of people admired her after she braided her hair in a simple way and stepped out with it.

The cute lady, @fayy_gold, said people became interested in her after she went to the market to buy some things.

Lady with neatly braided hair attracts many admirers.

Source: TikTok

Fayy said both men and women alike were admiring her and complimenting her hairstyle.

She said she had earlier seen a post on social media where it was stated that men love simple hairstyles like all-back braids.

Cute lady steps out with neatly braided hair

Fayy said she has now confirmed that it is true that men love neatly braided hair.

She said she thought those who admired her at the market were trying to lure her to patronise them, so she went out of the market and visited another location.

When she got there, Fayy was surprised at the number of people who wanted to collect her phone number.

She said henceforth, she would be braiding her hair all back since it appears to be the charm that attracts men.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to lady's all-back hairstyle

@Mr Barzz said:

"Every guy's first love was weaved hair. We see you on this, and you remind us of that true/pure love. If we see bone straight, only fornication we dey see."

@Maye Rowland commented:

"It’s the closest thing to genuine."

@Morgan Reese said:

"Normally, this hairstyle looks more attractive than any wig."

Video of all back hairstyle goes viral on TikTok

Source: Legit.ng