A lady showed what her face looked like after travelling through a dusty road to visit her friend

She did not know that the road leading to her friend's house was not tarred, so she failed to cover her hair

When she made it to the place, her hair looked dusty, and her face looked painted due to heavy dust particles

A lady who travelled through a bad road to see her friend showed what dust did to her hair and face.

In a funny video posted by @_jusjayjay_ she first showed how beautiful she looked when she was about to leave her house for her friend's place.

The lady said she was not told the road was bad. Photo credit: TikTok/@_jusjayjay_.

No one informed her that the road was dusty, so she opted to make use of a commercial motorcycle popularly called Okada.

Dust messed up her hair and face such that she looked entirely different when she made it to her friend's house.

The video is captioned:

"You went to visit a friend in Akobo and no one told you about the road."

Over 2000 people have commented on the video after she shared it on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Just Jay Jay's video

@Babygirl said:

"Brown skin girl."

@Gifty247 remarked:

"Free makeup."

@olua precious said:

"Just apply lipstick then your makeup is done."

@Handmade footwear in Ibadan said:

"No stain our white. Na olorunda you go..Akobo is a tiled road."

@SAVAGE said:

"Abeg try come Lusada road for ogun state."

@THE CUTE MMA said:

"If you walk fast fast people go think say na makeup."

@Bukola reacted:

"Sorry for the laugh. I bet you are never going there again."

@Mmesoma said:

"See free setting powder."

@Slay with bb said:

"Just apply eyeshadow and lip gloss because the powder don blend."

@Desire said:

"The way I go turn back when I see am from a distance."

