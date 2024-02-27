A Nigerian TikToker named @alfachemistry criticised people for giving low-value and dirty notes to beggars

He said Nigerians should give at least a thousand naira to those in need and improve their behaviour

He also urged Nigerians to change their attitude and be more generous, especially if they have thousands of naira in their bank accounts

A Nigerian man who goes by the name of @alfachemistry on TikTok slammed his fellow citizens for giving beggars low-value and dirty banknotes.

In a video he posted on his social media page, he said that Nigerians should be more generous and give at least a thousand naira to those in need.

He began by condemning those who give beggars filthy and small notes like 10, 50, and 200, telling them to improve their behaviour.

He also said that Nigerians should change their attitude and give more to beggars, especially if they have thousands of naira in their bank accounts.

In his words:

““Why is it that when it is time to give beggars money it’s ten naira you will be able to pull out from your pocket or one dirty money you’ve kept so long in your pocket or wallet? What’s our mindset, most especially Nigerians when you’re giving beggars money, you give them small money, dirty money. You have one million in your account, you are giving beggars fifty naira, and you can not give out one thousand naira this is 2024 let’s change, I don’t want to see that again.”

Watch the video below:

