Many TikTok users were astonished by a video of a young man who had built his own house from scratch and displayed the stunning view from his balcony.

The house was impressively decorated with elegant furniture and accessories and painted with vibrant colours, suggesting that he had invested a lot of money and effort in its construction.

He shows off the house. Photo credit: @wiseboy751/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by @wiseboy751, the compound was also neat and spacious, with a well-maintained lawn and a driveway.

The whole house looked brand new and luxurious, leaving no doubt that he was a prosperous young man who had achieved his dream.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Source: Legit.ng