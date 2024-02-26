A lady who used to live in the United Kingdom has changed country as she now lives in Australia

When she posted her relocation on TikTok, many people wanted to know the reason for her movement

She said in a video that she felt she was not financially stable with the income she was getting in the UK

A lady who is a registered nurse has given some of the reasons why she relocated from the UK to Australia.

She posted her relocation on TikTok and her followers wanted to know why she left the UK, so she had to answer.

The nurse said she wanted more money. Photo credit: TikTok/@nurse_deo.

According to the lady named Nurse Deo, she was bored in the UK so she was in search of some more adventures.

Secondly, Nurse Deo said she felt she was not financially stable in the UK, so she moved in search of more money.

She said the nursing job she was doing in the UK wasn't offering enough as she had to do agency shifts to complement her income.

Another reason why she moved to Australia was because of the cold in the UK. She said she does not like cold at all.

Reactions as a lady moves from the UK to Australia

@jacquiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii asked:

"Did you have Uk citizenship before you left?"

@jayjay remarked:

"But Australia is also cold."

@Oladapo279 said:

"Well, good luck to you but the UK is far better than Australia and Australia is like travelling to end of the world except you don’t have plans to be visiting Nigeria."

@Diny said:

"May you please make video about salary and cost of living in Australia."

2Ayamga said:

"She said personal reasons woo..no body should come and chastised her..for me, it's weather and money that would soon chase me out here."

@phunmii said:

"I was planning on coming to the uk to study nursing now I think it’s better for me to just come to Australia."

