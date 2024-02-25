A kind Nigerian man, Osita Obidike, made a woman shed tears of joy as he changed her financial situation

After listening to the groundnut seller complain about low patronage, he bought everything on her tray and blessed her

Generous Osita bought her bag of rice and other provisions she could use for a while and gave her N100k in cash

A popular Nigerian philanthropist, Osita Obidike, has put a big smile on the face of an old groundnut seller.

From afar, he saw the woman looking sad and approached her. After asking for the price of her groundnut, Osita bought everything on her tray.

The woman got N100k in cash from Osita. Photo source: @ositapopcorn

Source: TikTok

Bag of rice and groundnuts oil as gift

The man then changed the woman's life by getting a bag of rice, a big keg of groundnut oil, and other provisions.

He added the sum of N100k and got the woman very emotional in a clip. She could not stop crying as she sat on his bus.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

itz snowfy said:

"For helping her i no am not God but u will b rewarded abundantly."

Blessedluv said:

"May you never lack in your old age."

iFy said:

"I couldn’t hold back my tears God go bless you."

Chidinma M. Okonkwo said:

"It’s obvious that God leads you to those who needs the help the most. May God bless you."

Collinsbliss222 said:

"This women crying really touched me o, i swear to God. Na only God knows what she is passing through."

lovely gurl said:

"I pray that Almighty God will bless you mightily thank you for putting a smile on people's faces."

Philomina Thomas gas said:

"I couldn't hold back my tears. god bless you my brother. your pockets will never runs dry. keep on the good work."

aishaabdullahi320 said:

"God bless guy and provide you More thank u."

Another roadside seller blessed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Ositaw also made a rice seller happy when she least expected it.

Osita saw the woman dozing off at her rice stall because no customer was patronising her. He approached the food seller and bought everything she was selling.

Source: Legit.ng