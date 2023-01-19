Several Nigerian couples recently went viral on social media after welcoming their children following years of childlessness.

Months ago, a grateful woman expressed her gratitude to God as she welcomed a baby after 50 years.

In the same vein, a couple rejoiced as they got blessed with quadruplets after about seven years.

Couple welcome babies after years Photo Credit: @Chukwunnaeduya/Twitter, BCRworldwide/Instagram, NaijaPR/Twitter

Legit.ng in this article shares stories of three couples blessed with kids after years of waiting.

1. Nigerian woman welcomes baby after 50 years

A Nigerian couple made the rounds on Twitter as they welcomed their first child after five decades of wanting one.

Reacting to the video, many netizens massively celebrated the couple as soon as the video surfaced on the bird app. As at the time of writing the report, the clip got over 3,000 views, gathering many reactions on the platform.

2. Couple welcomes quadruplets after 7 years

A family has been blessed with four beautiful babies on the same day. In a video which recently surfaced on social media, the babies looked so adorable as nurses cared for them.

@bcrworldwide who shared the video on Instagram revealed that the quadruplets were delivered by their mother after waiting for seven years without a child.

The video has sent people gushing over social media. While some ladies wished to birth twins, some others were just so overwhelmed with the beauty of the four babies.

3. Nigerian couple welcomes twins after 46 years of childlessness

A patient Nigerian man and his wife have welcomed twin babies after 46 years of childlessness.

A photo of the man, his wife and the twins was posted on Twitter by Harrison Onuoha. The photo of the couple and their newborn children has sparked positive reactions on Twitter as people marvelled at what they described as a miracle.

The story of the couple and the many years they have waited to have children of their own has been cited as evidence that God can do all things.

Man hugs wife tightly as she gets pregnant after 9 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that there was excitement at a couple's home after the elated wife revealed her pregnancy.

In a video, it was disclosed that the couple had been waiting for the fruit of the womb for nine years after getting married. Eventually, the woman got pregnant and surprised her husband with the good news while filming the moment.

In the emotional clip, her husband lit up with joy as he got up to give his wife a tight hug.

