A strong Nigerian woman has shared her struggles as a pregnant lady who was expecting her twin babies

The lady revealed the pain she faced, the tears and fears during the times she was in and out of the hospital

Netizens took to the comment section to applaud her for her strength and send their congratulatory messages

A Nigerian woman has stirred emotions on social media after revealing what she went through during pregnancy.

The lady identified as @colcathybeauty on TikTok was pregnant with twin babies at the time and had a big baby bump.

Mum of twins posts video of her struggles Photo credit: @colcathybeauty/TikTok.

Lady shares struggles of expecting twin babies

The young lady showcased the numerous stretch marks in her stomach caused by her pregnancy.

The video compilation also showed the times she was in and out of the hospital for different complications.

The strong mother also showcased herself in pain and tears with her face all swollen up.

She captioned the video:

“Twin pregnancy struggles.”

Reactions trail video of twin pregnant lady

Netizens have sent their congratulatory messages to the young lady.

Adorable said:

“Congratulations sweetheart.”

@jemmygold1 said:

“I tap from grace A congratulations.”

Sonia Judith said:

“Congratulations.”

Miss London2024 reacted:

“I tap into this blessings.”

Mumu said:

“The struggle is real.”

@user7553765731627 said:

“Pregnancy sabi humble women ehh, God is ur strength.”

Babylove said:

“The lord is your strength.”

Toke reacted:

“Omo I don't even know wat to say you are very very strong & congratulations.”

Rose Dibia reacted:

“Congratulations dear.”

Sugarplum said:

“Congratulations all love twins.”

Tinashe said:

“Omo is not easy I swear you're a strong woman I tap from you my dear A congratulations to you.”

