A Nigerian man is selling bags of parboiled rice at N58,000, and people are indicating interest in buying from him

The man, Haidar Abdullahi Gaduwama, made a post on X, advertising his rice which he packed in 50kg bags for sale in Kano state

Haidar told Legit.ng that he farmed and produced the rice himself, which is why his price is a bit different from others

A businessman said he is selling his bags of rice for N58,000 each, and that he can deliver to any part of Nigeria.

Haidar Abdullahi Gaduwama made a post on X, and there are so many people rushing to his account and indicating interest in buying from him.

The man said he is selling each bag for N58k. Photo credit: Haidar Abdullahi Gaduwama.

The cost of rice and other food items has skyrocketed in Nigeria as hardship and inflation bite harder.

The man wrote on X:

"I sell this 50kg parboiled Nigerian made Rice, Long grain and stone free for 58k only. DM if interested, let’s do business."

Legit.ng spoke with him, and he said he farmed some of the rice himself in Hadejia, Jigawa state.

His words:

"Firstly, we farm our Rice in Hadejia, Jigawa state. But we also buy paddy rice from local farmers across the state, then process and package it for sell. I guess my rice is cheap because I farm it, process it and package it myself without any other party involved. Its like a direct labour so it cuts many unnecessary costs."

Haidar, who said he started a rice business in 2021, noted that he is cheaper because others are selling between N65,000 to N68,000.

He said the Nigerian rice is good since it was processed the same way as the foreign-made ones.

He told Legit.ng:

"We processed and polished it exactly like the foreign rice because it's stone and dust free and also long grain."

See his earlier post below:

Reactions as man sells rice online

@Abdul_x2 asked:

"How much for delivery to Ilorin."

@Bin_Ussein asked:

"How much to deliver per bag to Osun state?"

@emmaculatee1 commented:

"Please DM, I have someone who needs more than 150 bags of Nigerian rice."

@shinadang asked:

"Those who are selling for 78-80k where are they getting their rice? Is this inflation a self-induced one?"

