"1 Dollar Will Be N967": Man Predicts Fall in Exchange Rate Soon, Naira to Gain Against Dollar
- A Nigerian man who makes predictions has said the Naira will gain against the US Dollar in April, 2024
- In a post he made on X, the man, Victor Odolofin, said 1 Dollar would be exchanged for N967 by April 20
- His prediction attracted many reactions from his followers, given that the current exchange rate is around N1900 in the black market
PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!
A man has predicted that the US Dollar will be exchanged for N967 within the next two months.
The man, Victor Odolofin, made a post on X, insisting that the Naira will gain against the Dollar in April, 2024.
He specifically said the fall in the dollar rate would happen on the 20th of April. Victor said his prediction would come to pass, eliciting excitement among his X followers.
He wrote:
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
"Dollar (1 USD) will fall to less than 967 naira before April 20th."
There has been a serious exchange rate crisis in Nigeria as the scarcity of dollars persists.
At the black market, the US Dollar sells for above N1900, rattling importers and other businesses that need the sort-after currency.
See the post below:
Reactions as man predicts fall in dollar rate
@jiokety commented:
"If I delay this payment till April and this thing doesn't fall, I'll find you bro."
@Holar000 said:
"You fit predict this, but you no fit predict sports?"
@kweensomto commented:
"Who is this guy self? Abeg you fit still predict when I go marry?"
@real_Ifyarts said:
"Which church you dey attend first? I wan check something."
@TheVoiceOfBen commented:
"The number of bookmarks is higher than likes. Just pray this comes true or else."
@Tino_Charless reacted:
"Will it get to 2k before falling? When will it start falling?"
@MissionMahn said:
"Not everything is predictable. This is not an event, na strong economy go make Naira gain against dollar, so rest."
Naira gains against the dollar
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian currency recovered some of its lost value against the US dollar in both the black market and the official market.
This happened after the federal government of Nigeria deployed security agencies against foreign exchange speculators.
The FG has now issued a new order to the NCC to block Binance and other online platforms where Nigerians buy and sell dollars.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng