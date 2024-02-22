A Nigerian woman said her husband keeps buying random things each time he comes back from work

In a video she shared, she showed some of the things her husband bought, including a rattan handbag and basket

Some married women who saw the video said their husbands behave the same way when they are in traffic

A man who has the habit of buying things on traffic has gone viral after his wife shared a video of him.

In the short clip posted on the TikTok handle of Uchechi Uche, the man's wife said her husband loves to buy random things.

Netizens admired the rattan bags. Photo credit: TikTok/@yuchelsthedesigner.

Source: TikTok

The video showed when the man returned home with some of the items he had bought for himself, his wife and child.

Prominent among the things he bought are rattan handbags and baskets. He said the bag was for his wife.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Some people went to the comment section to admire the handmade bags.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man buys his wife rattan handbag

@Zainab said:

"I love the beach bag."

@Liz commented:

"No, but the open handbag is lowkey cute though."

@Tochbaby said:

"The handbag is beautiful for beach or any other outing of choice."

@slim said:

"See how I am smiling ontop person husband."

@ClosetofDreamz commented:

"I thought I was the only one experiencing this."

@bae like Ani said:

"Screaming my father. My father specialises in buying random things too, sometimes he will even buy animals."

@Stars_n_style apparel said:

"You no thank God.. you go need talk before Mr Ogbonna go buy anything come house."

@OAU said:

"The rattan bags are really nice."

@Shop.Timyklart commented:

"At least he is buying something home. He try."

@Me said:

"He will soon buy land in traffic."

Man buys car for his wife

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian artist who lives in the United States of America purchased a car for his wife as Val's gift.

The car he bought surprised some people, the man said it was what his wife specifically requested years ago.

He said his wife, Aya Wase Ikese, has always wanted to own a Volkswagen, and now he has made her dream come true.

Source: Legit.ng