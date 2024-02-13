A group of children displayed incredible arithmetic abilities during a thrilling classroom exercise

In a video trending on social media, the children were able to solve mathematical problems without paper or a calculator

A teacher in the class only had to call out some figures, and the children would work them out mentally and give answers

A group of school children are trending on social media because of their ability to resolve complex mathematical problems.

A video captured a thrilling classroom exercise where the children gave answers after adding, subtracting, dividing or multiplying figures.

In the video, which was posted by @KraksTV, the students were having classroom math drills, and they did well in it.

All the teacher had to do was mention random numbers and tell the children what should be added, removed or divided.

Without the use of paper or calculators, the children go on to mentally solve the mathematics problems and give correct answers.

How well they did it impressed many X users who went to the comment section to praise the kids.

Watch the video below:

Netizens praise smart kids

@AkanbiTheTailor said:

"Omo these boys gat me thinking they laced their brain with some enhancement chip.....they're just too good."

@vickumarz commented:

"School for AI students."

@JaeTheMaestro said:

"If to say na so dem teach us that year, omo we for too sabi."

@dr_chidieke commented:

"I’m hereby convinced that all my primary schooling was a waste of school fees."

@Donaldnaz asked:

"Which school is this and where abeg?"

@japhetho asked:

"I had the third number added or subtracted I began to have a headache."

@Taiwo_FASHO said:

"My brain almost shut down."

@4RM_435 commented:

"I'm not being funny, but my teachers are terrible and a waste of my youth. This is amazing, and whatever the school charges, it seems worth it."

