A new mother posted a video, showing people the different stages of her twin pregnancy

The mother just welcomed a set of twins, and she came online to celebrate after the incredible journey

She showed her fans and followers how her pregnancy looked from the 30th week to the 38th when she delivered

A new mother has shared her incredible pregnancy journey after she welcomed twin babies.

In a heartwarming video, the mother, @colcathybeauty, counted down from weeks 30 to 38 when she gave birth to her babies.

The new mother showed off her pregnancy bump. Photo credit: TikTok/@colcathybeauty.

With each passing week, the pregnancy grew in size, and this fascinated her followers who saw the video.

In the 38th week, her babies arrived, and she held them happily and showed them off to her followers.

Many of her fans went to the comment section of the video to shower her with congratulatory messages.

Reactions as woman welcomes twin babies

@Official Marian256 commented:

"Who say woman nor dey try? God please protect every pregnant woman out there."

@Queen Nafisa said:

"My own na twins but I later got a miscarriage."

@Monjola said:

"Congratulations. I pray I experience and enjoy the joy of motherhood in Jesus' name. Four years of waiting is not a joke."

@roseflower commented:

"Me fearing say Shey the tummy no go burst like this, asking myself say e no dey heavy to carry?"

@peacegold remarked:

"If you smiled as soon as you saw the twins gather here. Congratulations."

@Madepa said:

"Wow. 38 weeks!. U did so well. I’m at week 35 now with my twins and I want them out by week 37. My legs cannot hold my bump anymore. So big."

@vicky commented:

"Wow congratulations, dear I tap from your grace when the right time comes."

