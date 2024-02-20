A heartwarming video shows five kids belonging to one parent who has been described as hugely blessed

In the video, the quintuplets appeared to be on their way to school, and they were accompanied by an adult

Netizens who saw the short video said they wish to have such a huge blessing in their families

A video of five kids who are quintuplets has gone viral after it was posted on TikTok.

In the short clip shared by @quintuplets.s.a, the beautiful kids appeared to be on their way to school.

The quintuplets walked closely as they went to school. Photo credit: TikTok/@quintuplets.s.a.

Source: TikTok

They worked closely with each other, and it could be seen that they are growing at the same pace.

An adult accompanied them and they were conversing as they were walking on the road.

The video immediately caught the attention of baby lovers many of whom said the parents of the children are blessed beyond measure.

In the comment section of the video, the mother of the children said she gave birth to them through C-section. She also said the kids would soon turn six.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of cute quintuplets

@MaB commented:

"I’d give my friends one one."

@caozalee1 said:

"Some people are blessed. The whole big family from just one pregnancy."

@Nosiphiwe Pearl remarked:

"Lord, I see what you are doing for others."

@Tshiwela Mia Sam Mud said:

"Laundry day it's hectic, I'm sure."

@Tshepi M. said:

"I can imagine the chaos every morning."

@Michelli _smiles asked:

"Does the boy feel overwhelmed with all these ladies around him because my husband is going crazy with 4 women around him."

@Idah commented:

"Natural birth? how old. they're so beautiful. salute ma, you're so strong. God's grace."

@sis bee said:

"I'm already stressing about their university fees. But our Lord JESUS christ will always provide for them."

