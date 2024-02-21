A Nigerian lady stirred a lot of reactions on TikTok after she put her phone in a young man's waist while recording herself

In a video recorded at an NYSC orientation camp, the lady stuck her phone into the belt of the man and started dancing

She and other social media users who saw the video described the male corps member as a perfect gentleman

A female corps member used the waist of her colleague as a tripod stand while recording herself on camp.

In a video, the corps member was spotted at an NYSC orientation camp where she was in the midst of her colleagues.

The female corps member and her colleagues. Photo credit: TikTok/@jovial.ace.

Source: TikTok

There came the moment when she wanted to capture a video of herself, and there was no tripod stand to use.

She quickly stuck the phone on the waist of a male colleague who was standing before her.

It is not known if the male colleague was aware of what was happening, but he said nothing about what the lady did.

The lady proceeded to record herself, describing the male NYSC member as a perfect gentleman for staying calm.

Meanwhile, the vide has generated many reactions from TikTok users after it emerged on the platform. The video was posted by @jovial.ace.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as NYSC lady uses colleague's waist as tripod stand

@Bowyyy Alone commented:

"Brotherhood is not proud of him at all."

@Tonia asked:

"So the guy yansh na their ring light?"

@Lunny said:

"I love guys like that, ready to help."

@The bonnet kid remarked:

"He is a finished man."

@gbemisolaatolagb4 asked:

"Assume a fly suddenly enters his nose now, and your phone fell. Would you ask him to pay for it."

@Boyswags commented:

"POV : when you think you’re useless not knowing you are useful."

NYSC member visits his uncle

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian graduate visited his uncle to greet him after leaving the National Youth Service Corps camp.

The man said his uncle did not believe he could make it through school, so he visited him to prove he had made it.

The video generated many comments among social media users, who reminded him of black magic.

Source: Legit.ng