A Nigerian lady has lamented on social media after her bone straight wig was stolen inside a bus

According to the lady, she slept off inside the bus only to wake up and realise that her wig had been stolen

Netizens who watched the video criticised her and insisted that she wasn't supposed to sleep off while in transit

A Nigerian lady based in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, has narrated how her wig was stolen inside a public transport on her way home.

The lady, identified as @anniekokolet00 on TikTok, lamented that she never thought such a thing could happen to her.

According to the lady, she slept off in transit only to wake up without a wig.

She searched the bus but couldn't find her wig anywhere.

The lady narrated that some passengers said a lady was sitting directly behind her while she slept, and the lady had already dropped her off at Rumuola.

She said:

“My wig was stolen inside the bus while I was sleeping. Chai, people are wicked.”

Reactions as lady shares how wig got stolen

The video sparked lots of reactions from netizens in the comments section.

Chizzy00 said:

“With the way things are going in this country, you still get mind sleep inside bus e be like you new come.”

PRO DJ OMOBASH BASH said:

“Which one you go come wear go The Hunt GAme show??”

@omowunmi said:

“Wat kind of sleep u are sleep that somebody stole something from ur head and u didn't know. o lo run osi.”

Chiamaka commented:

“Atleast dem no steal us.”

@vic_Ally reacted:

“Why you self go sleep.”

Alollyyyy reacted:

“You get mind sleep inside bus for this Economy.”

@berielle said:

“Evrubdy blaming her 4 sleeping, there's a kind of stress u will find urself in or knd of thought that can make u sleep so deep.. my dear nobdy is hapy.”

Queen-PAMZIE GOO reacted:

“Why u go Dey sleep.”

Norah Solomon reacted:

“This period Na scarf I Dey tie o cos my town is hot.”

Augusta reacted:

“I laff immediately i see sleeping why you go dey sleep inside bus eele sha sorry.”

Odilinye Francis Obiajulu said:

“You go sleep inside bus naaaa?”

Watch the video below:

