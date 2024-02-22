A mother has said she will not buy baby clothes for N22,000, and she is looking for cheaper ones

In a video she posted, the mother wondered why baby clothing had become so expensive and almost unaffordable

Many of her followers who reacted to the video noted that they could show her where to buy second-hand clothing for the child

A Nigerian mother said she would not buy baby clothes for N22,000, insisting it was too expensive.

In a video shared on TikTok by the mother, she noted that she was looking for cheap clothes to buy for her child.

The mum said baby clothing cost N22k. Photo credit: TikTok/@royalty_and_amarachi.

Source: TikTok

The mother, @royalty_and_amarachi, insisted she could not afford the clothing sold at N22,000.

In another video, she said children, too, were supposed to protest because their clothing materials had become expensive.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The mother wrote:

"Please, if you know a vendor that sells kiddies clothes for less than N10k, let me know. Make I dey buy baby clothes for N22k?"

Watch the video below:

Reactions as mother looks for cheap clothing for baby

Many people who saw the video said they could show her where to buy cheaper second-hand clothing, popularly called 'okrika.'

@B L U E said:

"My sister na first grade I Dey buy for my baby."

@Wuraola omoniyi commented:

"Make baby cloth come expensive pass our own sef. I dey find confirm first grade for Ikorodu o."

@Hazel said:

"Mama abeg if you see abeg share for me oo. Those luxury or nothing vendors wan kill person with price imagine 6 months old jeans short 17k."

@KIDS VENDOR IN AJAH said:

"Please patronize me. I sell affordable wears."

@jeccfashionhouse commented:

"Come Mainland come do shopping. Na Island you dey shop that's why."

@Beckhamkiddies said:

"Lols. It is well with our country."

Man joins his baby to play

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man and his little baby trended on TikTok because of their playful nature and how they messed the house up.

The man maintained that adulthood is a scam, and hence he joined his child to enjoy childhood again.

In the video, the man, Ebuka Hilary Nneji, joined his child in messing up the house and pouring milk away.

Source: Legit.ng