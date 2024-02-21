A baby girl gained many fans on social media after she performed powerful dance moves

In a nice video, the baby was seen dancing to Anchovy, a song made good by a Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel

The confidence she displayed on the dance floor and how she moved her hands impressed TikTok users

A talented little girl showed off a lovely dance in a TikTok video that has thrilled many netizens.

In the video shared by @khloemasapa, the baby girl danced confidently, gesturing like an adult.

The girl danced to Achovy by Kizz Danile. Photo credit: TikTok/@khloemasapa.

Source: TikTok

She was standing before grownups but was not shy about moving her body to entertain them.

The little danced as if she had rehearsed her moves and sang along as she shook her body skillfully.

She was able to win the hearts of many people who have now become her fans and are even asking to be her friends.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as baby girl dances to Kizz Daniel's song

@Arbynarh Farry commented:

"Abeg you have to tag kizz Daniel. Woow."

@user8715474361948 said:

"l don't know how to sing..wow."

@ayivi said:

"Make she read state and capital."

@TEMMIETEE said:

"Na my baby be dis oooo. She don come back. Abeg drop location mak I come greet her."

@Lewandosky remarked:

"All this small small children too know won gree again."

@pretty amope commented:

"More understanding and knowledge and wisdom to you baby girl."

@Jveena Diamond reacted:

"If you’re watched this more three times gather here."

@realnikky_perry1 said:

"Who go born my grandmother come back life?"

@user8210224161716 commented:

"Na Nigeria Niki Minaj be dis ooo. The future one."

@Atimamaleng said:

"Our ancestors are coming back in the form of our pikin oo. I love her so much."

Source: Legit.ng