A viral video of a girl with extraordinary hair smiling boldly in public has gained attention on TikTok

The girl had no qualms about displaying her remarkable hair to curious onlookers and seemed to take pride in it

A fascinated person filmed the hair and stroked it with eagerness and wonder as the little girl beamed at her

A little girl with stunning hair that smiled bravely in public.

The girl was not shy about showing off her amazing hair, which had a unique texture and colour, to the people who were intrigued by it.

She was receptive to them. Photo credit: @pulsenigeria247/TikTok

Source: UGC

She seemed to enjoy the attention and admiration that her hair brought her, and she radiated confidence and happiness.

A person who was captivated by her hair approached her and asked for permission to touch it. The girl agreed and the person gently ran their fingers through her hair, feeling its softness and warmth.

They also took out their phone and recorded a video of the girl’s hair, capturing its beauty and movement.

The girl smiled brightly at the person, grateful for their interest and kindness.

The video, as shared by @pulsenigeria247, soon went viral on social media, attracting thousands of views and comments from people who were amazed by the girl’s hair and her positive attitude.

Watch the video below:

Little girl smartly drags mum over yelling habit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the video shared by @anikearaa07, a TikTok user with a large following, has gone viral after it displayed the funny moment her daughter was counselling her over a habit.

She asked her daughter, who bears Anike, to repeat what she said at the video's start.

Seizing the opportunity, Anike took a deep breath and gently reminded her mother about the previous day when she raised her voice.

Funny little girl corrects mum's pronunciation of 'fuel'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that in a funny video that has captured attention on TikTok, a cheeky little girl tried to correct her mum’s Nigerian accent and teach her how to say ‘fuel’ with a British accent.

The mum, who was driving a car, was stunned and amused by her daughter’s boldness and confidence.

She repeated the word ‘fuel’ several times, but the girl was unsatisfied and insisted that she say it like a Brit.

Source: Legit.ng