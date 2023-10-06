A touching video of a young girl who showed compassion to another girl on the street and received a heartfelt blessing in return has captured the attention of many people

The girl is known for her charitable deeds, as she often goes around the street and helps children who are living in poverty and hardship

In the clip, the young benefactor could be seen kneeling on the dusty ground while the thankful beneficiary of her gift placed a gentle hand on her head and prayed fervently for her prosperity

Little girl receives heartfelt prayer from beneficiary. Photo credit: TikTok/@princesscandice77

Source: TikTok

The video demonstrates the kindness and generosity of the young girl, who is making a positive impact in the lives of other children who are less privileged than her.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Santi Bobo859 said:

"The world will have been a better place for mankind but we are ungrateful to Allah (The Creator) This is so beautifull can hold my tears."

Abubakar lbrahim1368 wrote:

"Wow I love princess."

Kukuadarling commented:

"Such a beautiful soul with kind heart."

Jesca Nyambale reacted:

"Wow this is so toUching."

Akorlidina503:

"My hearts broke in tears."

User7327263948225:

"Babies making me cry."

Saline:

"That's so kind of you."

Princess T:

"I really love kids love."

Source: Legit.ng