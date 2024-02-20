A beautiful baby girl is trending on TikTok after a heartwarming video showed how well she could dance

When her favourite song was played, the baby started dancing where she was sitting, moving accurately to the song

She has become popular on TikTok where some people confessed they have become her fans and asked for more dance moves

Positive reactions trailed the video of a baby girl who knows how to entertain people with a nice dance.

Many people who saw the video agreed that the baby girl was a good dancer and that she performed very well.

The baby danced when her favourite song was played. Photo credit: TikTok/@jazzywaisted.

Source: TikTok

In the short clip which was shared by @jazzywaisted, the baby was sitting calmly when her favourite song was played.

When she heard the song, she immediately started dancing and shaking her body according to the rhythm of the song.

Apart from her nice dance moves, TikTok users noticed her beauty, and they showered her praise in the comment section.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of beautiful little kid

@Gracie's Corner commented:

"Go ahead, friend!"

@2girlsmom33 remarked:

"When she put them hands up, it was over."

@introverted said:

"She’s so cute and cuddly."

@THE PRESTON said:

"Nothing in the world is not as beautiful as seeing a baby smiling. A true gift."

@Nanette418$ remarked:

"I want her pajamas and bracelets. She such a cutie pie."

@Danielle D. Toney said:

"She is too cute! Where did you get her bracelets?"

@Lady Tee reacted:

"She is too cute."

@marybae said:

"This kid she is beautiful."

@yoyo commented:

"Girl, I had to turn this down my daughter is coming fast. She’s so adorable with little hearts outfit."

@Pearl Latham Bailey remarked:

"She has more rhythm than me....get it girl!"

@Carrol Undertie said:

"This is a real angel. Endless cuteness."

Woman with a big baby bump welcomes one child

Also, Legit.ng reported that a pregnant woman with a very big baby bump has finally given birth to a baby boy, and she has shared a video on TikTok.

The mother, Mildred, posted a short video to celebrate and show off the baby, who was just a few hours old.

But some of Mildred's TikTok followers said they thought she was carrying twins given how big her baby bump was.

Source: Legit.ng