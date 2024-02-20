Two ladies who are said to be new university students took photographs in the campus with so much joy

In a video, the ladies were seen posing for photos and taking selfies in the school said to be Nasarawa State University, Keffi

Many who saw the video said the students would use the photographs to brag with their friends who are yet to be in university

Two university freshers are trending on TikTok because of how they paused for photographs on campus.

In a video shared on TikTok by @chalala884, the two female students were seen happily taking pictures, posing in funny ways.

The students were happy on their first day on campus. Photo credit: TikTok/@chalala884.

Source: TikTok

The video is said to have been recorded at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

One of them handled the camera, capturing her companion, and then both of them posed for a selfie.

Netizens who saw the video said they would go home and use the photos to brag to their friends who are yet to make it to the university.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of fresh university students

@Anita reacted:

"That phone no go pass Tecno Spark 2."

@Kyla remarked:

"She think say na her mama era we dey. Why she hold flowers like my mama throwback?"

@gloree said:

"Dem go use the pics pepper their friend wey never enter school."

@Bola said:

"Na me and my roommate be this."

@Ericc commented:

"After 1st semester you go know say no be to find spot to take picture again. They no dey tell person."

@Lil Baby said:

"Na me teach her that second pose."

@Hardeola said:

"Wait did I just see her holding the flower?"

@Oluwa_dollazz said:

"Boys we don suffer. So all this preparation and power rangers style na for us."

@$ziri$ remarked:

"The first to leave their village to make them proud in school."

