A funny lady has gone viral after asking her husband's friends to bath before she can serve them food

The video captured the men’s hilarious reactions, with some insisting that they already had their bath

Social media users who watched the intriguing clip stormed the comments section to share their thoughts

A Nigerian woman has triggered reactions with a video of her husband's friends who slept over at her house.

The funny lady identified as @queendiva___ on TikTok told them to bathe before she could serve them breakfast.

Woman asks husband's friends to bath before eating Photo credit: @queendiva/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady gives husband's friends strong condition

In the clip, she maintained that she wouldn't be serving food to anyone who has not bathed.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The lady’s husband reacted first, insisting that he had already taken his bath.

One of her husband's friends however hilariously noted that yesterday's time in the shower was still serving him.

Another one insisted that he used perfume when he woke up, so there was no need to bathe.

She captioned the hilarious video:

“Telling my husband's friends to take their bath be4 I serve them food to get their reaction.”

Reactions as lady instructs husband's friends

The video sparked hilarious reactions from netizens who complimented their relationship.

@louisawambui reacted:

“Was it a sleepover?”

OmaBiggirl reacted:

“So Solomon dey shake body like this, but always quiet ad shy whenever I see him else bestie nsk.”

Nons_Jay reacted:

“Your husband don thank God immediately.”

@ogbanje mmiri said:

“Look at your bestie face e that one no dey use food play wetin he wan hear say you are not giving them so that he will start crying.”

Nwigwe Miracle said:

“You still get space I dey come with my husband.”

Ceejaykent commented:

“See as you accommodate your husband friends to an extent of asking them to go and bath. Dear you are one in a million.”

Bonny Portiax said:

“My nsukka bro choose to dance rather than bathing. Odogwu Diva don thank God sharp sharp.”

@uceejoyce said:

“Y you dey stress this men wey water kill there previous life dem dey fear bathing.”

BULLET reacted:

“Is the thank God na mu awugo for mega.”

Irene Walter reacted:

“I sight major Cee son of rich of rich manage.”

Watch the video below:

Woman insists bride must kneel before husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a viral video showing a couple during their white wedding as the bride and groom stood before their wedding cake has stirred massive reactions.

In the clip shared by @princewisdom544, the lovers were instructed to cut the cake into bits. Seeing that the lovers were slow, a woman in a yellow outfit assisted and cut out the portion to be fed to the man. She also directed the bride on how to go about feeding her husband the cake. When the wife only bent her knees slightly, the same woman shouted that she must kneel properly.

When it got to the man's turn, he almost ate the portion he was to feed his wife. The whole session was hilarious. Many joked that the groom loves food a lot.

Source: Legit.ng