A Nigerian lady has shared an epic video showing the Valentine 'brouhaha' that happened in her school

A student’s father had arrived at the school with a cake to surprise his side chick but was caught by his daughter

The video which has been trending online sparked lots of reactions from netizens in the comments section

Drama ensued at a school after a lady caught her father surprising his side chick on Valentine's day.

The incident caused an intensive uproar at Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rivers State.

Lady scatters cake her father gifted his side chick Photo credit: @farida31@/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady destroys father's Valentine's present

The video captured and shared on TiKToK by @farida_311, showed some students crowding the scene to witness the incident firsthand.

According to Farida, the lady’s father brought cake for his side chick, who was also a student in his daughter's school.

The daughter upon seeing her father with the gift, threw away the cake and and scattered it in front of her hostel.

Farida captioned the video:

“POV: person papa gift him side chick and him daughter catch am throw away cake.”

Reactions as daughter nabs dad on Valentine's day

Netizens reacted in the comment section of the video with their different opinions.

Simi love reacted:

“But the daughter dey mad sha, me I no go allow people know say na my papa o, I go just do like say I no see em make he conscience dey judge em.”

Adaoyigbo said:

“Chai Ef but why the man use in hand go do surprise for her.. In forget say In daughter they go the same school with her.”

@dawomi said:

“But the man ruined his reputation, his daughter wont be free in sch again.”

Immaculate Noel said:

“If na me I for use this one dey bill my father no cap I can't disgrace hmm oh no but billing will tell.”

Favourite_Chizzy said:

“Which school.”

WARRI GIRL reacted:

“It looks like Ignatius Ajuru oo.”

Anna DOD said:

“My school my pride. New heaven hostel be doing the most.”

@Rukky said:

“Make bike no carry una pass junction.”

@mimieeee reacted:

“Last she fit Dey follow another person father, Imao.”

Elegance reacted:

“Is this not Ignatius Ajuru University of Education?”

Iffy love reacted:

“Make God no give us father wey go come disgrace us for school.”

MAINBOY said:

“Wow it's going viral more grace.”

Watch the video below:

