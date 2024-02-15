A woman who has no hands used her legs to do domestic chores in a way that got netizens stunned

In a heartwarming video seen on TikTok, the woman was using her legs to grind what looked like okra

A lot of TikTok users were surprised at how well she ground the okra despite making use of her legs

TikTok users are praising a hardworking woman who used her two legs to hold a grinding stone.

In a video shared by @akinolaopeyemiod, the woman warmed many hearts with her determination. It is observed that the woman has no hands, and she has to use her legs.

The lady was seen grinding okra. Photo credit: TikTok/@akinolaopeyemiod.

The little hands she has look shrunken, but that does not stop her from doing her domestic chores.

She was grinding what looked like okra, using her legs to grab the grinding stone and move it accordingly.

Social media users who saw the video quickly took to the comment section to express appreciate to the woman.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady with no hands uses grinding stone

@ZERO PANIC commented:

"Hmm! What should I say? Please, may God help her."

@MMKhajji said:

"Hmmm. I'm sort of words. May God continue to be with you and bless you with whatever you desire."

@albinazubairu commented:

"May the Lord go with you."

@itz olayemmy slim commented:

"Whalahi, I don't know what I want to say now. God bless her and send her destiny helper."

@Heart owners remarked:

"May God continue to make you happy forever. In fact, happiness belongs to you ma."

@Mama T said:

"Allahu Akbar. More grace more blessings darling."

@Babie Nsamba said:

"A hardworking woman."

@lmdpapi said:

"It's well with you in Jesus' name Amen."

@Taiwo said:

"God will strengthen you and send you a helper."

