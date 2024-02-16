A Nigerian lady has shared an emotional video of her mute brother praying fervently to God at home

The lady revealed that the thoughtful child was praying for her son who had just returned home from the hospital

The video which has been trending on TikTok sparked lots of lovely reactions from well-meaning netizens

A lady has got netizens emotional after sharing a clip of her dumb younger brother praying to God using sign language.

The lady identified as @princessluckycee on TikTok revealed that her brother has been mute since birth.

Mum sees younger brother praying for her baby Photo credit: @princessluckycee/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Boy prays with sign language

In the viral video, the young boy was seen praying fervently with his Bible on top of the bed while standing.

His sister's baby whom he prayed for was also on the bed watching as the boy communicated fervently with his maker.

According to the lady, her baby had just returned home from the hospital when her brother began to pray for him.

She wrote:

“I met my lil bro praying for my boy after coming back from the hospital.”

Reactions as mute boy prays with sign language

The video of the young boy has sparked lots of emotional reactions.

Very good bad person reacted:

“What a sweet boy I wan marry am.”

MillyBella commented:

“The fact that he used sign language to pray even when his mute means everything God grant his heart desires.”

@fathia_afoo reacted:

“He did the prayer in sign language what a sweet soul.”

MAABENA said:

“Why am I crying.”

Little Billie said:

“God please just answer his prayers I wish he was not mute, I promise I'm not crying.”

Daniella reacted:

“I Started Crying Immediately I Saw Him Praying In Sign Language. I PRAY GOD GRANTS ALL HIS HEART DESIRES.”

@omowunmit said:

“Wen my mama call me on phone say danfo don hit my little brother as I reach ouse first thin wer I do na prayer.”

Dankay said:

“Why do I want to cry pls (a) (a), I need that one person that can help me stand in the gape of prayer for me, am tried but again I keep remember I have no one to help me pray, my mum is gone.”

Gift C said:

“Am literally crying, these is how my siblings treat my son am really blessed the love is massive.”

Little girl prays with passion over food

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl named Precious spoke to her heavenly father in her own way and the video warmed the hearts of many. She was asked by her mother to pray over the food that was set before her and her brother before eating.

The little prayer warrior began with the sign of the cross and 'in Jesus name' with her child-like antics and proceeded to say the Lord's Prayer with variations and hand movements. Her brother who was supposed to be praying along got distracted and started staring at her in awe.

The little girl finished her prayer and closed with a sign of the cross and an 'Amen' which she stretched for effects with her mother echoing the 'Amen' along with her to signal the end of the prayer.

Source: Legit.ng