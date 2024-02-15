A mother has shared a video of her son sleeping and sweating profusely due to the unbearable hot weather condition

The little boy was seen in deep sleep with sweat dripping all over his body as his concerned mother filmed the moment

The boy’s situation has sparked discussion amongst netizens about the current disturbing hot weather in Nigeria

Mum shares video of son sweating profusely Photo credit: @riwhomary/TikTok.

Mum films son sweating profusely

The boy's mother @riwhomary5 on TikTok expressed her pain as her little boy got soaked in sweat as he slept.

The intensity of the situation made his mother beg to be invited by anyone who has an air conditioner at home.

According to her, the little boy wouldn’t stay long in the person’s house.

She wrote:

"Abeg na just small I wan take.”

Reactions trail video of boy sweating profusely

The video has ignited reactions from netizens suffering from the little boy’s situation.

@razormarnia88 commented:

“Help me find the small boy, I will help him and you.”

Ayomide Ayo said:

“Is it a fan or a generator you guys need?”

Naomi Kelly said:

“Mami water no know wetin God do for am.”

@ayemiracle7 said:

“To enter TikTok easy but to come out na war.”

Bint_benya_apparels said:

“Hi Mary. Someone saw this on twitter and want to help the boy.”

FAFI'S HOME said:

“But what is happening why so much heat.”

Sunday onyinyechi Selena said:

“Please is it only in Nigeria this kind heat dey.”

YOUNG MIKKY said:

“Heat catch me today I enter bank dem tell me say dem don close, I tell dem say I wan collect cheque. dey let me enter. boom I take small Ac nd com out.”

The bright_palace said:

“I ended up confronting Google on why am sweating too much goggle said I have typhoid.”

LOVEE N said:

“Even me I have turn myself into watchwoman for my husband bcos of the heat cleaning his body every Seconds.”

Mumsy Armani reacted:

“Some people don't have anything to inside bank, they will enter bank because of AC.”

Blu Bullet said:

“No be only Nigeria I oo even in bukina the heat is tomuch.even the 24 hours light heat still dey.”

Boy sweats uncontrollably in video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man has addressed his followers after going viral for sweating profusely at home. The man, identified as @_benblaq on TikTok, made a video asking his followers to buy him an air conditioner.

While addressing his fans, sweat dripped from all corners of his body as he devoured his plate of white rice and stew. Some netizens questioned if the hot weather was specifically targeted at him due to the intensity of sweat dripping from his body.

Benblaq pleaded with netizens to help remedy his situation by buying him an air conditioner. He said: “Make Una help me, make Una contribute money make I buy AC. Heat dey, no AC.”

