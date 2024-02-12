Hong Kong has opened an application portal for a vocational admission scheme to train young Nigerians.

The scheme, Vocal Training (VPAS), offers to train young people to become qualified teachers with a starting salary of N3 million monthly

The government opened a portal for applicants to apply with a minimum qualification of a senior secondary school certificate

Recently, Hong Kong, an administrative region of China, launched a vocational professional admission scheme (VPAS), offering young Nigerians and other nationals from around the globe vocational and professional education and training to meet their career goals.

The Vocational Training Council deputy executive director of VPAS, Alaina Shum, welcomes non-indigenes to enrol in the specially designed full-time higher diploma programmes in the 2024/25 academic session offered by the Vocational Training Council (VTC).

VPAS sets criteria for the diploma programme

The criterion for the training is proficiency in the English language for all higher diploma programmes.

The statement reads:

“To further support non-local students in their English Language development, VTC is launching an English Enhancement Programme designed to strengthen presentation skills, facilitate discussions, and expand workplace-related vocabulary.

“Our goal is to provide non-local students with the necessary tools and resources to thrive professionally.”

Shum stated that the government will provide training for their teaching facility and support services for students who require assistance.

Also, VTC can offer accommodation at its dormitories, depending on availability.

VPAS graduates are eligible for visa

According to Shum, graduates of the designated higher diploma programmes can apply for VPAS, saying successful applicants are eligible for a VPAS visa, allowing them to stay in Hong Kong for 12 months to pursue employment opportunities.

Within the framework of VPAS, participants can seek an extension of their stay upon securing employment aligned with their academic specialisation.

During their first four years of employment, VPAS participants must work in roles blending into their field of study.

Reports say Shum stated that upon completing seven years of residency in Hong Kong, including academic studies, job searches and a minimum of four years of full-time employment, VPAS participants become eligible to apply for permanent residency in the City of Hong Kong.

She highlighted that VPAS applicants should possess senior secondary school qualifications or equivalent from their home countries.

The government sets minimum qualifications for the scheme

She said:

“Additionally, they must attain the required results in examinations that meet the entrance requirements for VTC’s higher diploma programmes.

Applicants for the scheme must hold senior secondary qualifications, such as SPM, STPM, or UEC or their equivalent from their home countries.

She stated they must also achieve the requisite examination results and meet the entrance requirements for VTC’s higher diploma programmes.

Upon graduation, they will receive internationally recognised qualifications, making them eligible to apply for employment opportunities in the city.

About 90% of the VTC’s higher diploma are employed with an average starting salary of N3 million or $2,000 monthly,

Successful applications will receive 27 two-year higher diploma programmes, including aviation, transport and logistics, maritime, innovation and tech, electrical and mechanical services and building, civil engineering, and built environment.

Applicants should apply using the link: https://ido.vtc.edu.hk/nls-admission/vpas. The application portal closes on April 30, 2024.

The development comes after Canada barred Nigerians and other countries from owning property for three years, citing the housing crisis in the country.

